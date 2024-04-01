40-Meter-Tall Projected Wave Filled Interior of Reimagined Gas Storage Tower In Germany

April 1, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Here’s an interesting use of blended projectors that create 40-meter-tall visuals on a screen inside a gas storage cylinder that’s been made into an exhibition space near Essen, Germany.

The Wave, as it is called, is paired with a translucent screen on the floor to deliver some 1,200 sq. meters of underwater-themed visuals, as part of an exhibition called Planet Ozean (Ocean).

The Wave, or Die Welle in German, was developed by the Austrian firm Ars Electronica Solutions for the show at the Gasometer Oberhausen, a 1920s-era industrial gas storage tower along a canal, that was decommissioned years ago and re-imagined as an event space.

The tech used is seven Epson projectors on an AV Stumpfl screen. The exhibit, which runs through 2024, also has original music by Rupert Huber as part of the immersive audio.

Sixteen:Nine content partners Invidis also have a post up about this exhibit.