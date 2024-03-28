Rejuvenated Brooklyn Paramount Theater Uses Projection To Drive Lobby Experience

March 28, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The nearly 100-year-old Brooklyn Paramount Theater has reopened as a concert venue this week, with one of the main visual features ambient projections on a lobby ceiling in the ornate building.

Live entertainment company Live Nation has put millions into restoring and rebooting the venue, which started out as a cinema, then became a famed jazz venue, before shutting its doors in the ’60s and, weirdly, being a college basketball venue for many years.

The revived theater will now host concerts across a variety of genres. Part of the upgrade plan was premium lighting, audio and visual enhancements, with integrator Electrosonic in the middle of that. The company posted on Linkedin:

A sneak preview last night gave visitors a glimpse into this transformed space—where tradition meets innovation. A huge congratulations to our friends at Live Nation Entertainment for realizing this vision, as well as our partners at Bandit Lites, Inc. who led lighting integration, and Visual Terrain, Inc. who led lighting design. Your leadership and collaboration has reignited the Brooklyn Paramount’s legacy for future audiences.

Other key partners include: Christie Digital Systems (projection), Realmotion (video servers), Scalable Display Technologies (image alignment), Smart Monkeys Inc. (controls, monitoring, user management and CMS).