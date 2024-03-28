Mimo’s Flashcast Device Aimed At Simplifying Mass Notifications Across Complicated Screen Networks

March 28, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The small form-factor display manufacturer Mimo Monitors has started marketing the beta release of a little box that’s designed to do rapid alerts across digital signage and other, similar kinds of large footprint networks.

Called Mimo Flashcast, the little sub-$140 box puts a visual alert overlay on screens – based on auto-triggered messaging pushed by the Comon Alert Protocol or by notification software companies like Alertus and Layered Solutions.

A big driver behind this is creating a simple workaround to what can be a complicated arrangement for situations like college campuses, which may have different schools and faculties all running different digital signage and other communications systems. So a central alert from the central admin or security offices, warning of everything from bad weather or fires to an active shooter, may have to be routed through all kinds of different systems. And those systems may or may not support things like alerts.

The box just needs an available HDMI port on a display. There is a cloud UI that controls them all from a single interface.

“Currently there is no seamless and efficient way for all displays to be controlled by one single interface. We saw a real marketplace need to leverage our hardware expertise and create an innovative solution that could deliver information quickly at scale,” says David Anderson, CEO and President of Mimo Monitors. “With the FlashCast we’re proud that there is now an intuitive means of getting real-time messaging delivered and disseminated across all displays with ease.”

Mimo’s product page lists the benefits and attributes: