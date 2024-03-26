Uniguest, Allbridge Partner On Chasing, Servicing Hotel, Senior Living Sectors

March 26, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Nashville-based Uniguest has long been focused on the hospitality and senior living industries for its technology solutions, including digital signage and in-room TV, so it makes sense that is has signed on a reseller partner that also sells what it calls property technology into the same sectors.

Allbridge, is now a Uniguest Digital Engagement Platform installation and reseller partner for the North American hospitality and senior living markets, enabling what’s described as unified software solutions to “create meaningful experiences for senior living residents and hotel guests.”

“Allbridge has earned a reputation as a trusted, reliable technology integrator for our core markets; partnering with Allbridge feels like a natural move,” says Lee Horgan, Uniguest Chief Revenue Officer. “Together we’ll enhance the service and support for our digital signage and Interactive TV solutions across North America, where we’re experiencing rapid expansion. We’re excited by this partnership and know that our customers will benefit from Allbridge’s service.”

“Uniguest is a powerhouse in the hospitality and senior living space and this partnership is incredibly exciting for our team,” says Matt Koch, Chief Customer Officer of Allbridge. “Uniguest’s software solutions, matched with Allbridge’s integration expertise and deep connection to hospitality and senior living communities nationwide, will be a great pairing for our shared customers.”

The partnership provides Uniguest expanded access and exposure to Allbridge’s key vertical markets. Allbridge is based in Raleigh, NC.

Allbridge touches more than 7,000 properties and 1 million rooms across North America and the Caribbean, working for owners, developers, general contractors, and operators.