GSTV Gas Station DOOH Screens Add Content Tie-Ups With Gaming, Influencer Marketing Publishers

March 22, 2024 by Dave Haynes

It’s been reasonable to wonder how many people are interested in commodity information like news headlines, weather and sports scores pushed to screens on gas pumps, so I get why GSTV is partnering with content companies who can offer something different.

The Detroit-based DOOH media company, the dominant player when it comes to gas station media in the US, has been adding and announcing new partnerships with companies who generate material a lot of motorists wouldn’t otherwise come across.

GSTV has in recent weeks pushed out announcements about tie-ups with a publisher focused on digital gaming and another with a company that does influencer marketing.

The deal with Super League adds a popular gaming news segment called Metaburst to GSTV, “keeping millions of viewers at fuel and convenience retailers across the country updated on the latest trends and advancements in the 3D web, virtual worlds and platforms like Roblox and Fortnite.”

GSTV and Super League are also collaborating on other integration opportunities that unite physical and digital retail engagement to provide brands with innovative and exciting ways to reach a broad base of consumers.

In addition to extending in-game content to GSTV screens, the Super League Loyalty & Reward platform will power custom omni-channel programs that reward Roblox users with seamless real world benefits from GTSV partners, and create opportunities for GSTV audience family members to enjoy special rewards within Roblox. The partnership promises to power up not vehicles and avatars by energizing the way brands and consumers interact across dimensions.

I kinda sorta know what some of that means …

Kristina Lutz, EVP, Marketing at GSTV: “By combining GSTV’s reach and unique ability to garner attention and drive action together with Super League’s gaming and technology expertise, we are creating a dynamic synergy that captivates audiences, offering them a glimpse into the gaming universe while they engage in everyday activities. This partnership exemplifies the power of merging real-world interactions with digital insights, delivering content that is both relevant and compelling to a broad audience, and a tool for marketers looking to build out truly game-changing campaigns and reach an on-the-go audience making purchase decisions.”

“Our vision for this new partnership is to provide brands with the opportunity to transform routine experiences into memorable moments for gaming consumers, while also delivering measurable and impactful retail outcomes,” adds Matt Edelman, President and Chief Commercial Officer, at Super League.

GSTV also has a partnership with Influential, described as the world’s largest influencer marketing company, by revenue. The arrangement gives Influential the ability to integrate creator talent and content into ad campaigns on GSTV.

“As we continue to expand reach beyond social, partnering with GSTV emerged as an ideal way for our clients to reach millions in a highly engaged environment and to maximize the impact of creator ads in proximity to where consumers are shopping and thinking about their next purchase,” says Kim Iadevaia, Head of Partnerships at Influential.

“GSTV is receiving a growing number of requests from advertisers about creator integration capabilities, and this partnership adds to how we can best serve our clients and engage our audience with their favorite creators,” says Violeta Ivezaj, SVP of Business Operations of GSTV. “This new partnership will make it easy, efficient and seamless for advertisers to engage creators in their campaigns and reach their audience whether it be foodies, travelers, fitness enthusiasts, music lovers and many more.”

GSTV already has a deal with TikTok, and has its own studio producing original material. The media company says it reaches some 115 million unique adults a month, across more than 29,000 sites.