Picadilly Lights Billboard Owners Adding Outernet-Style Experiential Space Below Screen

March 21, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Hat Tip AV Interactive for first writing about this …

The commercial property and investment group that owns the big Piccadilly Lights digital OOH display in London’s Picadilly Circus area appears to have been inspired by the foot traffic and commercial success of another digital development a few blocks away, opening a space below the big LED screen to rent out for experiential marketing events.

The digital OOH screen owned by Landsec, and sold/managed by Ocean Outdoor, is adding a three-level “Below The Lights” space that has custom lighting and sound, as well as more displays. The three floors have a capacity of some 540 people, and will open this summer.

The idea is using the screen, coupled with a screen-filled event space, to do things like launch new cars and films, as well as do retail promotions, pop-ups, and fashion shows.

The space, reports AV interactive, will be operated by Landsec’s Spotlight platform, working with Ocean and cultural marketing agency 160over90.

It would be hard for property and media companies in central London to have not noticed the big crowds of people who visit and gawk at the giant screens at Outernet London, which is about a half-mile walk away, beside Tottenham Court Road Station and at one end of the Oxford Street shopping district.

That commercial property development has big experiential LED screens as a centerpiece, and while a lot of what runs on the screens that are open to the public, just off the sidewalk, is digital art, the owners have sold and hosted numerous events for brands that use the screens.

The huge main space has a smaller sister space just a few feet away, also right off the sidewalk and hard to miss.