22Miles Starts Marketing AI Assistant To Help Attendees Find Their Way Around Big Trade Shows

March 20, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Atlanta-based digital signage software and interactive digital solutions firm 22Miles has started marketing what it calls a Tradeshow AI Assistant, a tool for interactive screens and smartphones that uses a chat bot and wayfinding to help attendees find their way around big footprint events.

Called the “first of its kind,” the assistant uses a 22Miles-built generative AI solution and ties in with the company’s long-running wayfinding and content management tools.

The pitch:

Tradeshow organizers spend countless hours and tens of thousands of dollars designing, proofing and printing physical signs. Yet, due to the evolving nature of live events, information is often outdated before the show even begins. Updating onsite can be extremely expensive and time-consuming, and even correct print signage often fails to address attendee questions.

The Tradeshow AI Assistant alleviates this pain. It offers fast, real-time event information and wayfinding that attendees can interact with naturally in any language. Organizers can deploy the Tradeshow AI Assistant on digital signage, websites or within the event app and easily update information throughout the event as needed. For attendees, the Tradeshow AI Assistant supports navigation across large venues, swiftly and accurately recalls event-related information, and ensures reliable, prompt self-service support on demand.

“Tradeshows are inherently complex, so we’re proud to offer our Tradeshow AI Assistant to make the entire experience better for attendees and organizers,” says Joey Zhao, CEO and founder of 22Miles. “Our solution is unique in that it uses natural language processing to understand attendees’ questions, no matter how they’re phrased, and give useful, real-time answers, just like a human information desk representative. By offering our Tradeshow AI Assistant, we look forward to empowering show organizers with comprehensive, time-efficient, cost-effective support.”

Since the launch of the 22Miles award-winning AI Assistant, tradeshow organizers can now instantly elevate the attendee experience. Its accessible, multilingual support stems from a powerful generative AI solution custom-trained on event-specific data to help attendees maximize their time at events. Attendees can activate the experience at a kiosk or with a simple QR code scan on their mobile device, then easily engage with the chat feature with text or voice prompts in their native language. The assistant provides event information and turn-by-turn directions to help users find exhibitors, meeting rooms, sessions, amenities, and more.

22miles also suggests the tools are helpful AFTER shows, via qualitative insights and quantitative metrics.

After the event, organizers receive a post-show engagement report, which contains valuable insights into attendee inquiries, support requests and chatbot usage. This data can help event planners make informed decisions and scale future events.

The tools are being pitched to trade show companies, with the carrot of one year free.

This is clever and something I would use. If you were at ISE this year, you’ve lived the experience of trying to find stands across multiple halls. Trade show apps that list and locate those stands are a start, but it is still really hard at times to locate vendors when all you have to work with is something that says Hall 3 3H210.