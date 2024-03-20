1,200+ Suspended Acrylic Rods Form Projection Curtain At Guinness Storehouse Shop In Dublin

March 20, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Sixteen:Nine’s European content partner invidis has a post up about a temporary exhibition at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, and its use of digital in telling the story of the famous dark pints of stout beer.

The exhibit looks great, but what intrigued me is the use of projection on suspended acrylic rods in the attraction’s big retail space.

The multimedia-filled Storehouse is a huge tourist attraction, and the brewery works with retail architects Dalziel & Pow to ensure the venue is steadily interesting for the millions who make it a must-see when they pass through Ireland’s biggest city.

The architects describe the suspended projection canvas this way:

Two digital ‘curtains’, with over 1,200 acrylic rods, wrap the space to provide a canvas to tell the brand’s stories. As part of the ‘A Moment In Time’ concept, we created the content, taking visitors on a journey through the brand’s history, highlighting key moments – from the 9,000-year-old lease to iconic adverts – merging a timeline of moments.

It helps, of course, that the retail space and the overall attraction has subdued lighting. Bright surroundings are the mortal enemy of projection.