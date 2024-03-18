Coca-Cola Takes Over NYC Retail Space For Digitally-Driven SPICED Launch

March 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes

SO MANY building facades have been virtually altered using CGI, to generate social media shares, that it almost seems unusual to come across a project that looks CGI’d … but is real.

Coca-Cola launched a SPICED version of its soda with an immersive, digitally-driven experience using a rented retail space on Lafayette Street in New York’s SOHO district.

The pop-up project was done by the brand experience firm Momentum Worldwide, and included at least a bunch of big LED video walls and other displays around the two-level retail space.

