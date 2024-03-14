Sliding X Ray-like Screen Shows What’s Under Metal Skin Of Dubai Police SUV

March 14, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The concept is not new, but this is a good example of how a display can be married with a sliding mechanism to create an interesting product demo.

It is one of a range of products marketed by Lazulite, a Dubai tech company that does a lot of work with events and product launches.

This one gives people in a showroom a moving pseudo x-ray look at what’s behind the metal skin of a Dubai Police SUV. I’m not sure if this is the automaker showing this off, or the local government.

There is also a floor-standing kiosk that has drill-down information about the vehicle, like a pile of built-in cameras, including pattern detection systems to auto-recognize license plates.

I know I have seen variations on this sort of thing through the years, and was amused when I searched for earlier examples to see the sliding track mechanism with a 55-inch display can even be ordered online from Made In China.