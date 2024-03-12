LG Extends WebOS Smart Signage Concept To Projector Series

March 12, 2024 by Dave Haynes

LG’s US Business Solutions wing has expanded its “smart” digital signage hardware line-up beyond displays, adding a series of high-brightness laser projectors that run LG webOS and drive projected surfaces with content managed by the company’s own webOS Signage 6.0 digital signage platform.

There are five supported models in the RG series of ProBeam high-brightness laser projectors, peaking out at 4K and 6,000-lumens.

“The new ProBeam RG series projectors provide integrators and end users more control, more value and more options when designing conference rooms, event spaces, hospitality experiences and digital signage networks,” says Tom Bingham, LG’s Senior Director of Business Development. “Adding webOS Signage 6.0 increases use cases for integrators and empowers end users with new capabilities while making it easier than ever to deploy or grow a digital signage network in any commercial environment.”

From PR:

In addition to the upgraded webOS software, LG is enhancing the entire ProBeam RG series with multi-aspect ratio control that allows users to switch between 4:3, 16:9, 16:10, 16:6 and even 21:9 formats, which makes it easy to deploy for multi-use spaces including those that use Microsoft Teams Front Row for meetings, which is designed for the extra wide 21:9 format. Integrators can also breathe easy thanks to the series new advanced edge adjustment and warping options with up to 25-point adjustment that enables fine tuning to simplify installation and placement, plus image rotation that enables greater install flexibility.

The ProBeam RG series also feature lamp-free laser light sources which are reliable, require no maintenance, and do not contain mercury. Dual 5W speakers provide built-in audio, and content control is improved with PIP (Picture in Picture) and PBP (Picture by Picture) capabilities, while new IP control option delivers easier remote management.

The five new models vary in maximum resolution and brightness as shown below. The ProBeam BU53RG is a short-throw model ideal for smaller spaces.

ProBeam BU60RG – 4K UHD, 6,000 ANSI lumens

ProBeam BU50RG – 4K UHD, 5,000 ANSI lumens

ProBeam BF60RG – WUXGA, 6,000 ANSI lumens

ProBeam BF50RG – WUXGA, 5,000 ANSI lumens

ProBeam BU53RG – 4K UHD, 5,000 ANSI lumens, short-throw

“Our focus with the ProBeam RG series is to help businesses and integration professionals maximize their opportunities and increase the value of their technology investments and spaces,” Bingham said, “and by combining our leading projector technologies with the power and ease of webOS Signage 6.0, we’ve created a powerhouse line of cost-efficient signage solutions to do just that.”

Putting system on chip into projectors makes sense, offering a way to add projectors in meeting spaces to a network in the same way that displays used for video conferences in those same kinds of spaces are being talked up as digital signs for when meetings are not scheduled.

I find the webOS Signage 6.0 thing confusing, given that LG also has and markets a SuperSign CMS. But I THINK the former is the underlying operating system that other CMS firms can run their software on top of, while SuperSign is a CMS option.