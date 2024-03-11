Userful Launches Data Dashboards Solution Aimed At Health Care Environments

March 11, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Health care is a big, largely untapped vertical market for digital signage technology. While things like screens in waiting rooms and common areas are nice, and donor recognition video walls are effective thank yous, the real action is likely in providing solutions that enable situational awareness around active patient care areas.

Though health records may be digitized, a lot of busy health care environments are still using things dry erase marker boards to track what’s going on around wards. It’s an environment screaming for data integration, and the Silicon Valley software firm Userful, which includes digital signage in its AV over IP solutions, has launched what it calls a visual information distribution platform for mission-critical healthcare operations.

The solution is built around the familiar idea of data dashboards, but linked to electronic health records instead of the business and operations systems used for dashboards in environments like manufacturing, transport and public utility control rooms.

Userful suggests it has the only solution in the industry offering “centralized access to data, seamlessly integrating with top-tier Electronic Health Records (EHR) operations platforms and business intelligence platforms such as Epic, Vida, PowerBI, Tableau, and Siemens. These integrations ensure a cohesive central approach to data management in the healthcare industry while ensuring accessibility to the right teams without compromising security or patient confidentiality.”

The ability to enable quick decision-making based on real-time data is critical in modern healthcare. The solution allows healthcare professionals to securely aggregate and distribute visual metrics in real-time within a single platform elevating overall operational performance.

“This solution is a game-changer. By leveraging the Userful Infinity Platform, we’re empowering healthcare professionals with the data they need to make informed decisions that save time, improve efficiency and ultimately, save lives,” says John Marshall, CEO, Userful.

Traditional dashboard solutions face challenges such as data accessibility, secure integration of multiple tools, and high software licensing costs. Userful’s data dashboards go beyond traditional solutions and address these issues by creating a secure API-based connection, reducing the number of licenses, and providing a centralized hub for visualizing and distributing vital information across nurses’ stations, waiting rooms, emergency departments, meeting rooms, and admin areas.

Userful’s data dashboards solution is transforming healthcare operations:

Reduce wait times: Monitor patient flow and optimize scheduling to minimize patient frustration.

Monitor patient flow and optimize scheduling to minimize patient frustration. Optimize bed management: Gain real-time bed occupancy to ensure efficient patient placement.

Gain real-time bed occupancy to ensure efficient patient placement. Staffing visibility: Track staff availability for improved resource allocation.

Track staff availability for improved resource allocation. Appointment scheduling: Boost patient access to care with clear appointment availability.

Boost patient access to care with clear appointment availability. Inventory management: Monitor critical supplies and equipment to avoid stock-outs.

Monitor critical supplies and equipment to avoid stock-outs. Surgery suite efficiency: Track status for smoother surgical workflows.

I think healthcare presents a lot of opportunity for digital signage solutions providers, but what Userful is up to is a useful reminder that trying to sell in a conventional digital signage solution might be tough. Hospital systems are IT driven, accustomed to working with a lot of data, and hyper-concerned about information security.