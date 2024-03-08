Specialty Computing Maker MediaVue Acquired By UK Business Partner Assured Systems

March 8, 2024 by Dave Haynes

New England-based specialty computing and software firm MediaVue Systems has been acquired by a UK-based business partner Assured Systems, just a few weeks after the two companies launched a single SKU digital signage bundle called ABEL.

The deal involves the core intellectual property rights and includes the SureVue digital signage hardware suite, proprietary operating system, and the Active Network Manager software used for remote device management.

“Key staff members” will be brought into the Assured Systems business, as well, “to ensure seamless support continuity for existing clients.”

MediaVue CEO Erik DeGiorgi will be moving on, however, with another project already in the works. MediaVue was a family-launched business that was rocked about a year ago by the passing of Dave DeGiorgi, the company’s founder and Erik’s father.

“With David’s death, we were looking for an opportunity to move on, and I think we found a good partner to carry on the MediaVue legacy,” Erik told me via email.

“Over the past two decades, MediaVue has built a commendable reputation, attributed to their dedicated team and reliable product range,” says James Priest, CEO of Assured Systems. “During my visit to their Boston headquarters last year, I witnessed their professionalism and commitment throughout our collaborative project. This acquisition is in line with our dedication to upholding the high standards and values that MediaVue client’s trust.”

From the announcement:

Assured Systems plans to make substantial investments in enhancing the existing software suite, leveraging their extensive experience in digital signage hardware to introduce innovative player and endpoint management tools to the market.

In conjunction with the IP acquisition, Assured Systems has expanded its presence to include offices in the MEA region, with strategic locations in Dubai and Cairo, complementing its existing footprint in Europe and North America. This expansion marks a significant opportunity for growth, allowing the company to diversify its product offerings and capitalize on emerging market trends.

Back in January, just ahead of ISE, the two companies had announced ABEL, described as a platform with six unique components that the companies say “collectively eliminate many of the issues that commonly arise in signage networks.”

Those components include software, but they are focused on the operating system, device management and remote management. There is no ABEL CMS and the technical partners remain CMS agnostic and can support third-party CMS software platforms.

Assured is based in the Birmingham area in England.

The announcement does not mention deal terms.