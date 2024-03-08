Registration Now Open For Digital Signage Summit Europe In Munich, May 22-23

March 8, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Registration has now opened for the Digital Signage Summit Europe conference in Munich in a few weeks, with early bird registrants getting a 30 per cent discount if they get themselves organized by mid-April.

The event runs May 22-23, several weeks earlier than normal – the switch made necessary by the Euro 2024 men’s football tournament that runs mid June to mid July in sites around Germany, causing hotel and flight prices to skyrocket.

What has not changed is the location – the Hilton Munich Airport, and the format, which involves a pair of concurrent conference schedules and a micro trade show.

From the announcement:

The conference programme will once again feature a comprehensive range of speakers sharing their knowledge and insights. Apart from the famous keynote presentation by invidis, there will be talks by global industry leaders, presentations of concepts for seamless customer journeys, and exciting panel discussions. Experts from around the world will talk about future topics such as the transition to a platform economy, AI and cyber security – as well as other industry trends such as the latest developments in green signage and retail media.

The full two-day conference programme, which will be announced in the coming weeks, will be structured around seven key themes. These are based on the realization that an all-encompassing approach to digital signage is required. The key themes are:

Software & Signage – Revolutionary software platforms, and the requirements for the latest generation of software

Market & Business – Analyzing Europe, North America, the Middle East, and APAC in particular

IT Security – Insights into best practices from IT security experts.

AI & Data – How can we make sense of data and create added value for customers?

Green Signage – A top priority to achieve net zero and sustainability goals.

DooH & Retail Media – The trends and challenges in this spotlighted industry

Best Practice – Leading digital signage companies present cases from different verticals

This year’s DSSE will once again welcome top leaders in the digital signage world and provide excellent networking opportunities. The event will also mark the launch of the invidis Software Compass, the first independent platform for comparing digital signage software, and will traditionally see the publication of the invidis Yearbook 2024, the “bible of the digital signage industry.”

I’m already booked to fly over. I went last year, and left very impressed. The sessions were very good, but what I particularly liked was the remote nature of the event.

Because it is staged at an airport hotel, with the modest trade show in the atrium lobby and down the meeting room corridors, everyone attending the event is there the whole time, with minimal distractions. At a massive trade show like ISE, you could go for all four days and NEVER bump into people you were hoping to see. With this event, there are tons of C-level people who are around for the full event and actually have time to chat.

The “island” nature of the location also means attendees aren’t scattering every which way for dinners at the end of a conference day, or to other hotels. They’re almost all staying in the Hilton, and the misbehaved people like me are around the lobby bar in the evening.

It’s also very handy for busy people with limited time, as the Hilton is steps away from the Munich airport terminal. So it is possible to fly in and out with minimal hassle, and without having to bake in time to get from an airport to a venue. There are also trains, all day, that run from the airport into the central train station in Munich, and from there, you can get pretty much anywhere in Europe by rail.

I will likely be leading/moderating/refereeing some discussion sessions, as I did last year. But it is still worth going.