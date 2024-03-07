Video: How A Global Real Estate Services Company Is Using Digital Signage In Its Offices

March 7, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I think the blah-blah stuff goes on a lot longer than it needs to in the video, but overall this is an interesting look by UK software provider Signagelive into the thinking and execution of workplace communications for a big Aussie-based but global real estate services firm called Lendlease.

The company cut over to Signagelive’s cloud CMS from an on-premise solution, reducing hardware needs and streamlining workflows and processes.

What’s interesting to me are things like the use of Web-based triggers off a tablet to override content, and an explanation of how the platform is integrated with Microsoft and with Barco’s ClickShare video conferencing system.

The video focuses on work done for offices in Europe and particularly a workplace hub near Paddington Station that has 33 screens.

Nothing revolutionary here, but it nicely gives a look at what’s being done, versus a lot of what drops into my email inbox saying what COULD be done.

Some of the accents are fun, too.

