Interesting “LED Shelf Frame” Draws Eyes To A Brand’s Merchandised Shelf
March 7, 2024 by Dave Haynes
I stumbled across a couple of photos of what is called an LED shelf frame, and while the name and visuals max out what I know, I think it is interesting.
The “frame” is marketed by a Romanian company, POS Media Romania, that specializes in on-premise retail media.
The company site doesn’t say what it is or how it works, or if it does I couldn’t find that. So I wasn’t sure if the whole frame is active and changeable, or if it is just a printed graphic piece backlit by LED.
Update: The company responded and said it is just a backlit piece of POP.
Nonetheless, it’s an intriguing idea:
1 – The physical frame alone probably draws attention and closer looks;
2 – If it was digital, using finer pitch LED ribbon strips, it could be particularly eye-catching without really stealing shelf space and hiding stocked product.
Leave a comment