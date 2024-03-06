New LV MLB Stadium Would Have 18,000 Sq. Ft. LED Screen In Outfield

March 6, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Hat Tip DSE’s David Drain for noting this …

The Oakland Athletics Major League Baseball team is moving to Las Vegas, and new stadium design visuals show plans for what would be the largest LED screen in North American professional baseball.

The screen for the new ballpark, to go up where the aging Tropicana resort now stands, would have an 18,000-square-foot scores, stats and replay screen in the outfield, even larger than the huge 17,400 square feet one at Citi Field, where the NY Mets play.

The newspaper calls the screen a jumbotron, as is still the case with all kinds of people outside the industry. Jumbotron was the brand for Sony’s big digital scoreboards – a product it in 2001. Like Kleenex, it is one of those trademark that gets much more broadly applied to very large screens.

The ballpark is targeted to open in about four years (the Trop is still there). I suspect Samsung, Daktronics and some other lare LED manufacturers are actively trying to get their product considered.