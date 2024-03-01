LA Developer Makes Big 90-Degree LED Billboard Key Architectural Feature Of New Commercial Block

March 1, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Commercial property owners in big markets are pretty regularly now scheming digital billboards into the building designs as revenue sources, particularly when the site has a lot of profile and traffic.

That’s the certainly the case with a small but interesting development in LA that has a big 90-degree screen kind of jutting out at an angle from the rest of the low-slung block. Called The Now, the development is going up in West Hollywood at the corner of Sunset and La Cienega boulevards.

It is a DOOH billboard first, but the three-faced screen (sides and bottom) will also run digital art, as required in West Hollywood. The original proposal sats well-known generative visuals artist Refik Anadol is developing a custom piece to run at launch.

One interesting aspect of this is a set of sidewalk-level digital bollards – think pylons – set up as a wavy, differing heights strip along the front of the building, and tied in to the main screens.

Orange Barrel Media will sell the media.

The building is just starting to go up now with a crane on site. If you are a DOOH nerd, you can review the building permit application and get a sense of all the stuff that needs to go into approvals for these kinds of projects.