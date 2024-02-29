ISE Data Deck Backs Up Assertions About 2024 Being Biggest Show To Date

February 29, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The organizers of Integrated Systems Europe tend to be pretty quick about releasing the key attendee headcount and exhibitor count stats after each edition of the show, and now that team has also released more granular data that backs up assertions ISE 2024 was the largest to date.

Highlight numbers:

73,891 verified attendees from 162 countries;

Total number of visits across four days: 172,627;

On average, people spent 2.2 days in the halls;

24,815 people (33.6%) visited ISE for first time, almost half of those from Spain;

Daily visits on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all achieved record numbers for those respective days at any edition of ISE;

Over 80% of attendees were from the commercial sector, with a significant presence also from the residential sector;

It’s still a male-dominated event, but ISE suggests gender diversity is increasing, with 16.6% identifying as female and 1.9% as non-binary or preferring not to specify;

1,408 exhibitors;

82,000 sq. meters of show floor.

The 2025 show is already looking bigger, with a more than 10% increase in current exhibitors re-booking booths, compared to the previous year. Demand for exhibition space has led ISE to opening up a Hall 8.1, and also juggling hall assignments a bit, with Digital Signage shifting to Hall 6 (not as far from the main entry).

Despite earlier reports that the show was already sold out, ISE says space is still available, and the booking process opens up to new exhibitors tomorrow. My improved understanding is that terms like “pretty much” or “almost” sold out would describe where things are at, so if vendors are on the fence about 2025, they probably need to make decisions soonest.

There is a good data deck here that really digs into the numbers. It is, of course, a way to reinforce the value to exhibitors and sponsors, but offers a lot of interesting insights about the interests and roles of attendees.