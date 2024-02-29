Big Screens In Three Cities Used To Live-Stream Fashion Show From Milan

February 29, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I didn’t know there was something akin to a Champion’s League for DOOH billboards, but there apparently is – called The United and involving high profile screens in three global cities.

The screens – London’s Piccadilly Lights, the Nasdaq Tower and MiFi in Times Square (NYC) and The Moxy in Los Angeles – were block-booked at a set time to simulcast a live stream of designer Tom Ford’s new collection shown during Milan Fashion Week.

The four screen simulcast was a collaboration between DOOH partners Ocean Outdoor and Branded Cities who operate The United, what’s described as a “super premium” DOOH network.

From PR:

For 30 minutes, the Fall/Winter Womenswear 2024-2025 collection took centre stage in three cities.

Ocean Outdoor chief revenue officer Nick Shaw said: “No other combination of outdoor screens can replicate the fame of The United. Tom Ford’s domination demonstrates the power of OOH to deliver brand saliency at scale.”

“The United is the ideal canvas for luxury brands looking to make waves on both sides of the Atlantic. Iconic OOH lends itself to the spectacular, and what is more spectacular than a Tom Ford fashion show from Milan being broadcast live in the heart of London, New York and Los Angeles?” said Denise Levine, chief revenue officer of Branded Cities.

An interesting approach that would have to mainly be about social shares and online coverage, as the supplied images suggest the numbers of people who’d go to a public plaza to watch a fashion show on a billboard are finite (particularly car-happy LA).