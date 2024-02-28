New JCDecaux-Funded Research Validates Airports As High-Impact Media Environments

February 28, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The French but global out of home media firm JCDecaux has released new research intended to validate airports as particularly strong and opportune advertising environments.

The study, called First Class Advertising – The Enduring Magic of Airports, was carried out by the research firm Ipsos – providing what Decaux says is an updated perspective on air passenger profiles, their relationship with the airport environment and their perception of advertising within airports.

The research suggests the typical flyer profile tends to be younger (index 111 for aged 25-44) and more affluent (index 123 for high income) compared to the general population.

Post-pandemic, despite all the predictions that business travel would be clobbered by a population conditioned by necessity to video meetings, the survey “shows that the volume of business travellers has increased in 2022 and 2023, compared to 2019 (24% vs 22%) and the Ipsos research shows they maintain a notably higher frequency of travel compared to the average flyer with an average of almost 5 trips over the past 12 months versus 3.6 for the general flyer population. And global air travel intention remains robust.”

More from the research:

Airports hold a special allure for travellers, serving as integral components of their overall travel experience rather than mere stopovers

The predominant feelings, whether at departures or arrivals, are excitement and curiosity. Moreover, flyers overwhelmingly recognise and value the unique appeal of the airport environment, indicating its profound influence on their perceptions and experiences. A remarkable 71% express appreciation for the layout and ambiance of airports.

Similarly, an equal percentage (71%) underscores the distinctive and exclusive nature of the airport experience, distinguishing it from the everyday routines of life. Additionally, a notable 68% agree that airports are essential components of their holiday or travel experiences.

Shopping holds a pivotal role in the airport experience for travellers

Indeed, a striking 85% of flyers have made purchases at the airport in the past 12 months, indicating a strong engagement with retail offerings. This figure excludes spend on food and beverages.

Also, 65% of flyers do not pre-plan their purchase at the airport, presenting an opportunity for influence and spontaneous consumption.

Airport advertising is more powerful and influential than ever

The majority of travellers perceive airport advertising in a positive light. Indeed, 70% of flyers indicate that they enjoy looking at the exhibition stands, shops, advertising, and other things to see when they are at the airport.

Top associations for brands being advertised at the airport are that they are “global”, “successful”, “innovative”, “trustworthy” & “prestigious”.

Furthermore, flyers view airport advertising more favourably than online and social media ads across key metrics such as international status, creativity, superior quality, attention or superior brand image.

Airport advertising influences consumer choices across the entire purchasing funnel, affecting awareness, consideration, and conversion

77% of flyers in the past 12 months have taken at least one action during or after their trip after being exposed to an advertisement at the airport.

Methodology

The study involved a 15-minute online survey of 11,368 participants ,aged 18-65, in 14 global markets: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Mainland China and China Hong-Kong SAR, France, Germany, India, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States. The work was done in Q4 2023.