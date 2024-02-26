Europe’s Largest Digital Canopy Set To Switch On March 21st In Manchester, UK

February 26, 2024 by Dave Haynes

What is touted as the largest digital ceiling in Europe will switch on in a little more than three weeks in a revamped entertainment destination in the center of Manchester, in the UK.

The nightlife-focused Printworks building has undergone a £27m improvement project, much of that focused on digital enhancements like an LED canopy of almost 1,000 sq. meters. The building was used by newspapers for many years, but was sitting dormant when it was included in the late 1990s in an urban renewal project.

The facelift has been underway for several years, but is now set to be reopened on March 21st.

The tech includes;

There is already a 112mscreen above the building’s main entrance on Withy Grove, which replaced an existing screen. The new one has been added to Ocean Outdoors’ DOOH network inventory for central Manchester.

It doesn’t say, but pretty sure ADI uses Signagelive as its management software.

