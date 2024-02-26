Europe’s Largest Digital Canopy Set To Switch On March 21st In Manchester, UK

February 26, 2024 by Dave Haynes

What is touted as the largest digital ceiling in Europe will switch on in a little more than three weeks in a revamped entertainment destination in the center of Manchester, in the UK.

The nightlife-focused Printworks building has undergone a £27m improvement project, much of that focused on digital enhancements like an LED canopy of almost 1,000 sq. meters. The building was used by newspapers for many years, but was sitting dormant when it was included in the late 1990s in an urban renewal project.

The facelift has been underway for several years, but is now set to be reopened on March 21st.

The tech includes;

The LED ceiling screen – 965m² looking over the indoor streetscape;

A 90m² interactive screen in the Pump Yard area;

A 50m² screen on the outside of Printworks on Dantzic Street;

Installation of multiple ribbon screens totalling 277 m² along the roofline on the exterior of Printworks;

Ongoing creation and management of bespoke creative content, with screen supplier and integrator ADI working with Flipbook Studio in Manchester. ADI is mainly known for live events and for kitting out football grounds with things like the perimeter screens alongside pitches.

There is already a 112m2 screen above the building’s main entrance on Withy Grove, which replaced an existing screen. The new one has been added to Ocean Outdoors’ DOOH network inventory for central Manchester.

It doesn’t say, but pretty sure ADI uses Signagelive as its management software.