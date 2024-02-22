LEDs Continue On Rapid Rise, But Still Business For Flat Panels And Projection: Futuresource ISE Report

February 22, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The folks at UK-based research firm Futuresource Consulting always send a big team to Integrated Systems Europe, and one of the outputs from all that poking around is a great summary report the analysts put together about what they saw and the trends in evidence.

Even better, it’s a free download.

That Post-Show Report is now out and, like previous ones, it has a pile of useful information for industry people interested in LED, flat panel displays, interactive panels and projection. It does not get into CMS software.

You are best to download the report (you just have to provide your email), but here are some selected insights: