PPDS Plans Solutions And Tech Summit For April In Amsterdam

February 20, 2024 by Dave Haynes

It is tech expo and road show season, the gap in big trade show schedules that sees some of the larger display vendors and distribution companies doing their own events – fixed site expos and touring events.

Sony did one in San Diego right after ISE and now PPDS, which markets Philips pro displays, has announced a PPDS Solutions and Tech Summit 2024 set for April 9-10 in Amsterdam. Though ultimately owned by a Taiwanese company, PPDS is run out of the Netherlands. The event is planned for a couple of locations – a museum out near the city’s busy airport and then day 2 at the PPDS “master showroom.”

The PPDS Solutions and Tech Summit is your exclusive, invite-only event, designed to bring the very best in the industry together. Building global opportunity for your business, while shaping open, scalable and sustainable solutions for future innovation together.

Two unmissable days together in AmsterdamConfucius said that “to define one’s future we must study the past”, so we have chosen the Media Museum of Sound & Vision (Beeld & Geluid) in Hilversum – near Amsterdam – to host day one of our inaugural Solutions and Tech Summit.

With us there, you will see the heritage of Philips through the ages, and you will gain exclusive access to our future plans for Wave, the ProStore, and our Philips Professional Displays.

We will also be joined by marketplace leaders, including award-winning industry intellectual and owner of Invidis GmbH, Florian Rotberg, sharing insights and keynotes with us.

And we will hold workshops and breakout sessions at our PPDS Master Showroom – during which you will have the unique opportunity to directly influence our technology roadmap.

This is the registration page for it.