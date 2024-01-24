DSF Has Pair Of Networking Events Set For Next Month, Including Tie-In With Sony Road Show

January 24, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The Digital Signage Federation has a couple of networking events coming up in February, in parts of the US that don’t see snow and cold.

The first event will be at Sony’s San Diego headquarters office, on Day 2 of a pro AV roadshow event being staged there. The road show will have some 18 vendor partners showing their latest pots and pans.

The road show is Feb 6th & 7th from 9 am – 5 pm, open house style, with a Lunch & Learn from 12-2 each day and the Happy Hour (with a panel) on Tuesday, the 6th, from 4-7 pm.

Register here …

Then the DSF has one its Mix and Mingle events set for Phoenix, Feb. 22nd, at the headquarter offices of integrator CCS.

That one starts at 3 and runs to 7:30, and includes a panel, facility tour and then networking.