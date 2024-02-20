Krispy Kreme’s London Flagship Uses Screens To Drive Its Doughnuts Experience

February 20, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The UK software firm Embed Signage has pushed out a nice video that shows the use of its solutions in the London Oxford Street flagship location of Krispy Kreme, the US chain known for mouth-melting, lethally good, warm, glazed, yeast doughnuts.

The new store has a series of tiled flat panel menu and promotions displays that does standard menus but also sync’d material across the displays and, by the looks of it, dynamically triggered content.

It also has a digital take on the Big Ben clock in the Elizabeth Tower near the Houses of Parliament.

The job was put together with the retail IT services firm Theravada International.

Here’s a video of the store on opening day …