UK’s Foot Asylum Makes Big Visual Statement With LED Columns At New Birmingham Store

February 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Few retail subsets go to town with digital display like those marketing athletic wear – and this is a big, loud example of that in Birmingham’s Bullring, the largest city center shopping mall in the UK.

Footasylum moved into newly available space in the mall and followed the store’s new design concept that has been rolling out at flagship and major stores.

The screen mix includes big squared-off LED columns at the entry, store front signage, cash desk tickers, a large display above the stairs, wardrobe LED displays and TV screens in the footwear area.

The project was delivered by Leeds-based solutions provider UX Global. No details on the tech used but the photos suggest a pretty tight pitch on the LEDs, and hopefully the kind of product that is impact-resistant.