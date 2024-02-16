German Grocer Shaves 75K EU Off Annual Energy Bill By Using Remote Device Management For Screen Network

February 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The importance and value of remote device management is usually, and logically, framed around the premise that being able to remotely monitor and control endpoints like players and displays in the field maximizes uptimes and minimizes field service costs. But there’s another benefit that doesn’t get the same attention – energy savings.

Content partners invidis have a post up on their German language site about an unnamed supermarket chain in the north of that country reducing energy costs by 30% – saving the grocer some 75,000 EU over a year’s time.

From invidis:

Managing large display networks is a challenge, especially for chain stores. Displays from different manufacturers and different ages are installed in stores with individual store layouts. Standardized settings don’t help here.

In a pilot project, the supermarket operator from northern Germany is monitoring and controlling 750 Samsung screens (MD 46-55) via the remote device management solution Mon App from the Karlsruhe-based digital signage specialist Nexgen .

First and foremost, the RDM solution makes it possible to reliably switch off all screens outside of opening hours and to take seasonal opening hours into account. During opening hours, the screen settings are adjusted using an algorithm so that the displays are operated with good image quality and the lowest power consumption. The lighting situation in the immediate vicinity of the screens, which is similar across locations, is also taken into account. There is typically daylight in the entrance area, while artificial light dominates at the deli counter.

Remote Device Management reduces energy consumption by 30%

Customer surveys in the markets have shown that the image quality optimized using the Nexgen Mon app hardly differs visually from the screens operated in standard settings.

In the pilot operation, the supermarket chain was able to achieve energy cost savings of 30 percent – with comparable image quality. According to Nexgen, the food retailer saves over 75,000 euros per year for the pilot network of 750 screens – which corresponds to around 250 tons of CO2 annually.

More than just energy savings

The piloted RDM product also solves other well-known everyday operational challenges. Software pop-ups are moved remotely from the control room to the background, performance-limiting computer processes are closed and, most importantly, the correct input channel is monitored. Service providers repeatedly change the HDMI channel manually in order to use the displays for purposes other than digital signage outside of opening hours.

Marc Masurath, Managing Director of Nexgen, is convinced: “Our Mon app meets the zeitgeist of the digital signage industry and the needs of end customers in terms of sustainability and cost savings.”

These kinds of controls are common across the better device management software applications developed by CMS companies, integrators and third parties. But I’ve not seen a lot of material that goes into the energy consumption and costs, the former being important these days in Europe and the latter of interest to almost any operator.