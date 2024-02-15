Tokyo’s Shinjuku District About To Get Even More Animated With Nightly Projection Mapping Shows

February 15, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The bustling Shinjuku business and entertainment district of Tokyo is about to host what is billed as the largest permanent projection mapping experience – nightly shows on a 48-storey office tower.

Starting Feb. 25th, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is hosting the free nightly projection mapping displays – calling it “Tokyo Night & Light.”

The year-round event that will run on the eastern-facing facade of a local government building – exotically named Main Building No.1. The total projected canvas is approximately 127 meters in height and about 110 meters wide.

The shows will be 10-to-15 minutes and run at half-hour intervals, once it gets dark. The local government’s goal is to attract more out-of-towners to the district.

No word that I can find on the creative and technical companies behind the project.