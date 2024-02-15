Jacksonville’s Airport Managing TSA Screening Communications Via 100-Foot Wide LED Ribbon

February 15, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is interesting in at least a couple of ways …

It’s about 100 feet of Nanolumens LED ribbon on a bulkhead wall over the entries to TSA security screening at Jacksonville, Florida’s airport, assigning and locating different lines – like TSA Pre Check – and running background content specific to that day.

It’s interesting because it shows how LED can be used to guide passengers to the right screening lanes, and adjust if, and as, those lanes change through a day.

It’s also interesting because Boston-based Art of Context, which specializes in airport communications and guidance, has this big ribbon running off a single Chromebox and the TSA people can modify and update lane assignments using a tablet.