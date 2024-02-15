How’s Business? – Let Us Know Your Read On The Digital Signage Industry’s Business Climate

February 15, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Content partners invidis have put up the survey form for the quarterly Business Climate Index, which is designed to ask companies in Europe and now on this side of the Atlantic about the state of business.

The survey just takes 3 minutes and can be very helpful in getting some sense of how things are things are going in this sector. As noted many times, there is precious little credible research being done in this industry because of its relative size. There is good stuff about displays, supply chains and computing, but the software stuff is just junk from Indian research factories.

This is the link for the Q1 2024 survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ADBCIQ12024