InfoComm Opens Registration, Provides Show Details, On June 2024 Event Back in Vegas

February 14, 2024 by Dave Haynes

With Integrated Systems Europe now in the rear-view mirror, the co-owner of that giant pro-AV trade show and conference is able to start marketing the one it fully owns and runs in the United States – InfoComm.

AVIXA is now accepting registrations and has started talking about what people will see, do and experience as the show is back in Las Vegas in mid-June. Already have my flights and hotel booked, as I don’t like long middle-seat airplane rides and last-minute hotel rates. Pro tip for Canadians who dread flying the hellish Air Canada Rouge ultra-low cost carrier – there IS a main line Air Canada Vegas-Toronto. So you are not necessarily doomed to AC Rouge (booked!).

InfoComm 2024 is set for June 8-14 (with the exhibits running June 12-14). The first few days are all about training and certifications. The show is again at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

ISE is co-owned by AVIXA and the consumer electronics trade association CEDIA, and run by Integrated Systems Events. InfoComm is owned and directly run by AVIXA. The exhibitors and attendees have vey similar profiles.

The show will again have a D=SIGN Conference, co-produced with the Digital Signage Federation. There will be a digital signage industry mixer, with details coming soon. Sixteen:Nine is involved, but so is another entity. AVIXA is supporting this, but unlike 2023, not directly involved. Details soon.

I assume my German friends at invidis will also be doing some educational work, though InfoComm is just weeks after the invidis-run Digital Signage Summit Europe in Munich, in May.

From PR:

“InfoComm 2024 is the destination to bring together the pro AV industry – from manufacturers to integrators, dealers to end-users – to connect with each other, learn about the latest trends, and explore the newest technology,” says David Labuskes, AVIXA’s CEO. “In a continuously evolving industry in a forever-evolving world, it’s critical for industry professionals to keep learning and challenging the status quo to bring forth solutions that make a difference.”

On the trade show floor, attendees will discover the technology in action from big brands and emerging solution providers focused on audio, content production and streaming, conferencing and collaboration, digital signage, enterprise IT, learning technologies, and events and entertainment.

The Trailblazers Zone will return to put a spotlight on first-time InfoComm exhibitors. Prominently featured on the trade show floor, they will showcase innovative solutions from content creation software to spatial audio. Companies exhibiting in the Trailblazers Zone include Design Huddle, Domotz, Gowin Semiconductor Corporation, HAVRION, HyLite LED, NewBlue, Treble Technologies, and Vitex LLC, with more to come.

InfoComm will host 10 show floor tours curated by solution focused on: digital signage, learning, conferencing and collaboration, audio, enterprise IT, sustainability, and content production and streaming. These two-hour tours led by industry experts will take place on June 12 and 13.

“We are excited to open registration for InfoComm 2024 and eagerly await the return to Las Vegas, a city that epitomizes the heartbeat of the pro AV industry, pulsating with technology innovations at every turn. InfoComm is the hub of technological innovation and boundless possibilities igniting inspiration and exploration,” says Rochelle Richardson, who runs the show for AVIXA. “We can’t wait for the industry to experience the June show where we have curated a robust program and an array of surprises that promise a memorable experience for all.”

The education program begins on Saturday, June 8, with 13 training courses and 18 technical workshops, including new courses on AVoIP Foundations and Rendering the Future: Unreal Engine Workflows. The program continues throughout the week with manufacturers’ training and more than 100 sessions focused on current needs for the AV industry, such as practical applications of AI for AV technologists, incorporating sustainable practices into each part of the AV lifecycle, and leveraging AV technology to make meetings, events, and experiences inclusive and accessible. Ten education tracks will provide in-depth knowledge in audio, business and project management, conferencing and collaboration, content production and streaming, design and integration, digital signage, diversity and inclusion, enterprise IT, events and entertainment, and learning spaces.

InfoComm 2024 will also feature the D=SIGN Conference co-produced with the Digital Signage Federation, the Higher Education Summit, presented by HETMA; and NSCA’s BizSkills program for AV integrators.

The show will introduce Transform @ InfoComm 2024, produced in partnership with Object Management Group (OMG), and will feature an exhibit hall, dedicated conference, and networking opportunities focused on digital transformation on June 12-14.

Congreso AVIXA, presented in Spanish, will return for a half-day program on Tuesday, June 11. AVIXA has hosted several virtual editions over the past few years, and the conference made its in-person debut at InfoComm 2023.

Returning to InfoComm 2024 is AVIXA Xchange Live, an in-person activation of AVIXA Xchange, the unique virtual community for the AV industry. From interactive sessions to mixers and meetups, AVIXA Xchange Live will deliver a lineup of engaging opportunities from Wednesday to Friday.

To register for InfoComm 2024, visit www.infocommshow.org.