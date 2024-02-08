Projection Used To Explain Port Wine Production On Giant Barrels

February 8, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I’ve always liked projection for digital signage but the technology has often had limited application because of the battle it faces with ambient light. But I found a really nice application for it yesterday at a port cave in Portugal.

In Gaia, on the other side of the river from Porto, there are numerous port wine producers who store and mature the fortified wine in giant barrels inside caves carved from the granite hills along the riverfront.

I was there, of course, for research on technology … there just happened to be stuff to sip.

I mention this because at the front end of the tour in the darkened cave, the guide used a tablet to control projections on a huge barrel. It was a great way to tell a story in context. Maybe many of the caves do this, but we just did one visit … as we didn’t want to spend the rest of the afternoon in a ruby and tawny fog.

The producer, Calem, also used projection for a big presentation screen in the caves.

Nicely done.