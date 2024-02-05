ISE Digital Signage Review And Tech Talk Set For Thursday In Braga, Portugal

February 5, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I am in Portugal this week, recovering from ISE, dodging winter and getting set to talk at an event Thursday in Braga, a lovely city north of the equally lovely but VERY hilly Porto.

My friends at Braga-based tech firm Edigma arranged for me to speak to the digital signage/pro AV community in the region about the industry and what I saw at ISE last week. The event is free and the folks are telling me there’s a healthy registration list, but room for more folks in the region or looking for any excuse to escape North American winter.

While here, Sixteen:Nine world HQ has seen something like 6o cms (too damn much in Imperial measure), so I am not missing it.

I am doing the keynote, and will be joined by Professor and researcher, Dr. Rui José.

Rui is a Professor in the Department of Information Systems at the School of Engineering, University of Minho. Dr. José, with a Ph.D. in Computer Science, will share insights into ubiquitous systems, smart cities, and current projects focused on urban micromobility and locative media systems for public spaces.

Boy … do I now feel like a doofus after reading that bio … but – I went to ISE and maybe he didn’t! So there’s that.

Also presenting: Maura Teixeira, the Head of Marketing & Innovation at Nhood Portugal. With over 15 years of experience, she is responsible for enhancing the visibility, growth, and reputation of the Nhood brand in the national market, as well as its positioning in the provision of real estate services.

The event is presented by Edigma, and its brands Moviik (queue management) and Displax (touch and specialty displays).

These companies, united under a common goal, form a group dedicated to elevating Digital Out of Home Experiences (DOOHx).

Edigma is a visionary company specializing in AV System Integration and Experiences.

Renowned for its strong presence in creating immersive experiences in public spaces at Portugal, Edigma has also made significant strides in Digital Signage implementations.

Moviik, another driving force behind Digital Signage Talk 2024, is a cutting-edge software dedicated to modern Queue Management. With a focus on solving both simple and complex queue management implementations, Moviik is at the forefront of transforming the retail and airport experiences.

Completing the trio is Displax, a major global player in manufacturing ultra-large projected capacitive touchscreens for the Interactive Digital Signage market. With a robust presence in the EU, USA, and Asia, Displax has earned its reputation as an industry leader.

Event Details

Digital Signage Talk 2024 – Trends and Challenges

Date: February 8, 2024

Venue: Altice Forum Braga, Braga, Portugal

Time: 2:30 pm

Cost: Free (Registration Required)

Registration Link: bit.ly/Talk_digitalsignage

Event website: https://event.edigma.com/