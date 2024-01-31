ISE 2024 Impressions: Day Two – I’ve Got Almost Nothing

January 31, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Conference day for Dave.

Heard great stuff. Learned things. Met some amazing people (looking at you, in particular, Nita). Was on the interview side of interviews, not asking. So I spent very little time on the floor.

The net result. Precious little to report other than ISE was super-busy again. I had an interview commitment that kept me from going to Samsung’s VXT launch. Samsung, of course, thinks it is awesome and that everyone agrees. Their CMS software partners are, umm, less enthused by the company formally going into their business.

One interesting nugget that backed up my own long-held point of view – my friends at Invidis are analyzing and benchmarking CMS software platforms, and finding they’re all variations on the same thing.

I get offered endlessly to get demos of the UXs of CMX platforms, and I find ways to politely decline, as I had long since concluded they all pretty much look and work the same. The Invidis research is finding the same thing.

That’s good and bad. Good that there are many perfectly capable options. Bad that there are many perfectly capable options.

That means as a software company you are either competing on awareness, vertical market expertise or price, and the third option is deadly.

I saw an AOTO 0.3mm pitch LED on the way in this morning. As fine a pitch as I have seen, but it an R&D product and the size of a cocktail napkin.

Commitments kept me from seeing anything else, and happily, my evening was spent watching FC Barcelona win its La Liga match. Giant thank you to SignageOS for arranging that for me and several other football-loving industry folks.

1:31 am. Slightly tipsy and way more than slightly tired. 7 am wakey-wakey. At least I had the smarts to leave some folks at a bar and go back to my AirBnB!

I will hopefully have more to report/write from Day 3. Zzzzz.