DOmedia, Placer.ai Partner On Free Foot Traffic Reports Designed To Boost Hyperlocal Billboard Buys

January 24, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The adtech firm DOmedia has partnered with the location analytics firm Placer.ai to launch a free service called PeopleToMySpot, which makes free foot-traffic reports available for any U.S. ZIP code – with the hopes of that information triggering advertising placements on a sister service for local billboards.

The PeopleToMySpot.com website helps local marketers and business owners understand foot-traffic patterns near their bricks-and-mortar locations, enabling them to plan and run a hyperlocal campaign via DOmedia’s local advertising platform, BillboardsIn.com

“Making OOH easy brings new advertisers to the space,” says Ian Bowman-Henderson, Head of Operations at DOmedia. “BillboardsIn proved it by democratizing access to inventory. The next step is powerful, free audience-based planning – People To My Spot is one way we can provide that.”

DOmedia makes the argument that while there is now a lot of money – billions – spent on OOH/DOOH advertising in the US, small business owners are not using the media as much as is possible because the advertising process feels unfamiliar and inaccessible to many of them.

“The world’s largest brands know out-of-home ads work,” says Michael Cooper, CEO at DOmedia. “Local advertisers haven’t had the same level of access to inventory – not just billboards, but digital screens in restaurants and gyms, taxi ads, movie theaters – and they haven’t had the same level of access to the data.”

From PR: The foot-traffic reports on PeopleToMySpot are intended to help SMBs understand whether changes in business are cyclical or due to unusual circumstances, and whether other nearby businesses are seeing similar changes. The site will continue to evolve to offer analysis around specific points-of–interest and recommend opportunities to grow foot traffic.

This is what a report looks like …