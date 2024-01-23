STRATACACHE Now Driving More Than 100K Digital Drive-Thru Screens; Expects To Double That In Year

January 23, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The digital signage solutions provider STRATACACHE hit a big milestone recently, with more than 100,000 digital drive-thru displays running off its software and hardware, including outdoor displays from the company’s own final assembly facility in Ohio.

The Dayton, OH company says its AMP software, Spectra media players and Elevate outdoor display enclosure solutions for the QSR sector are now active for north of 100,000 units, and forecast to be double that a year from now.

The company says its now drives drives seven of the top 10 largest global QSR brands across multiple technologies — including digital menu boards and signs, self-order kiosks, order pickup systems, artificial intelligence for menu personalization, and back-of-house employee communication solutions.

“STRATACACHE is capitalizing on the real-world challenges of labor shortages and inflation in the QSR sector and the use of technology to drive solutions to address those problems,” says Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. “Our ability to improve the sales yield of any QSR by 3% or more — while providing mass personalization of menus, improved customer experiences and lowered labor costs for QSR operators — puts us in the position to help our customers serve the consumer better, faster and with greater profitability to their businesses.”

Riegel bought a vacant 380,000 auto parts distribution center in suburban Dayton in mid-2016 and out in a production line capable of spitting out a new outdoor display as quickly, eventually, as every four minutes. Like specialty display manufacturers, STRATACACHE buys outdoor-rated LCD panels and integrates them with their own enclosure and management solution.

“With our known order book for 2024 and 2025, we expect to be crossing the 250,000 screen level by Q1 of 2025. The opportunities continue to materialize for our business based on the success of our customers,” says Riegel.