signageOS Gets Its Software Infrastructure SOC 2 Type II Certified

January 22, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A lot of CMS software platforms have responded to the concern and needs of the IT people who gate-keep the introduction of third-party applications, and done the work to meet tight security certifications.

That’s also been done now by the Czech/US company signageOS, which does middleware and what it calls digital signage software infrastructure.

The company, one of the sponsors of next week’s ISE 2024 digital signage mixer, has announced it has completed the 2023 audit for SOC 2 Type II compliance, in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

From the company’s PR:

SOC 2 Type II compliance, a widely recognized industry benchmark, affirms that signageOS has instituted robust internal controls and protective measures to safeguard customer data against unauthorized access while also possessing the capability to identify anomalies and security incidents throughout its entire ecosystem.

This certification involves a thorough evaluation of diverse factors, encompassing the organization’s security processes, data protection protocols, and overall information security management systems, conducted over an extended period. This ensures a sustained dedication to the implementation of security best practices.

The significance of SOC 2 Type II compliance for signageOS goes beyond mere regulatory adherence. It emerges as a potent distinguishing factor, fostering trust among both customers and partners. Clients can now place heightened trust in signageOS, reassured that their data is handled with the utmost care. Moreover, signageOS maintains a security portal with real-time compliance monitoring at https://trust.signageos.io.

“I’m very happy to have the 2023 SOC 2 Type II audit successfully completed. This reaffirms our commitment to safeguarding our customer’s data with the highest security and confidentiality standards. For us, SOC 2 is more than a compliance benchmark; it’s our promise to the market for reliable and secure service, every day,” says Lukas Danek, the company’s Chief Product Officer.

In a competitive landscape where data and operational security hold paramount importance, SOC 2 Type II compliance positions signageOS as a reliable partner. This gives businesses the assurance to embrace digital signage solutions confidently, knowing that security is prioritized without compromise.