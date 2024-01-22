Barcelona Host Venue For ISE Switches On 193 Sq. Meter LED For Glass Entryway Curtain Wall

January 22, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Via Invidis …

Just a week out now from ISE and, of particular focus for me, the Sixteen:Nine digital signage networking mixer.

It is very sold out, but a few cancellations have come in and I have managed to squeeze in a few people who were on a waiting list.

The weather forecast looks awesome for those people heading there who live in regions that get snow and cold – like Nova Scotia. No snow at World HQ at the moment, but it is -7C on the other side of my office window. It is supposed to be sunny and mid-teens Celsius all week in Barcelona. Yay.

One of the things people will see when they arrive at the main entry is a promised and delivered 193 sq. meter transparent LED in the glass curtain wall facing the main plaza.

The venue recently announced the window would get ahead of ISE one of those super-thin nearly-transparent LED displays developed and marketed by the Chinese manufacturer Muxwave LED. Working with the Spanish integrator Sono, Lang AG, the 3D platform Ventuz and the German digital agency Realtime Department, that media facade is now active and counting down to the start of ISE.

ISE 2024 will be the first trade fair to use the new display.