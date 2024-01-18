Shoes And Bags Designer Kurt Geiger Makes 24 Sq. Meter LED Video Focal Point Of London Flagship

January 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A Linkedin post by UK solutions provider Pixel Inspiration reminded me of a forgotten photo I shot while walking along London’s busy Oxford Street on a visit last fall – a big and impressive video wall in the flagship for London-based shoe designer Kurt Geiger.

It is a 24 square meter display at the service counter and easily visible from the sidewalk.

I like how the custom creative content picks up on and complements the overall store design, and doesn’t do things like sales promotions.

The store just opened last fall, so I must have strayed by it shortly after it opened. Given the great majority of my fashion choices originate on piled-up tables in Costco, there wasn’t a lot of call to wander in.

Very impressive!