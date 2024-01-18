10,000 Posts … And Some Of Them Even Made Sense!

January 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is post number 10,000 on Sixteen:Nine, with coverage dating all the way back to early February 2006.

I started doing this as a bit of an outlet for my frustration with the word salad nonsense that passed for industry thought leadership way-way-way back then. I had already been in the sector for seven years by 2006 (yup), and I knew how to write and edit from my dark past as a print journalist. So I thought, “I’ll do this little thing, just for giggles.”

I never thought:

I’d be doing this for years and years; It would get a following; It would genuinely pay the bills, and be a real job; I could sell it … like a legit company.

But here we are! A couple of years ago I had a developer tweak the site to include a counter on the sidebar that told readers (and much more to the point, me) what the post count was at. Before that, I’d look once in a while and see, “Oh, I just passed 6,500 posts!” Or whatever. Now I always know.

My vague idea was that when I got to 10,000, I’d wind it down. BUT … I’m still happy, healthy and interested, so I’m sticking with it a bit longer. I don’t think I’ll get to 20,000 though. ;-]

Thanks to all those who make Sixteen:Nine a reading habit, and to all the companies through the years that have been supporters – most notably Screenfeed, which has advertised on Sixteen:Nine and sponsored the podcast since the Cretaceous Period. And thanks, as well, to Sixteen:Nine’s backers and good new friends – Spectrio.

Now back to work … ISE is coming up very soon!