10,000 Posts … And Some Of Them Even Made Sense!
January 18, 2024 by Dave Haynes
This is post number 10,000 on Sixteen:Nine, with coverage dating all the way back to early February 2006.
I started doing this as a bit of an outlet for my frustration with the word salad nonsense that passed for industry thought leadership way-way-way back then. I had already been in the sector for seven years by 2006 (yup), and I knew how to write and edit from my dark past as a print journalist. So I thought, “I’ll do this little thing, just for giggles.”
I never thought:
- I’d be doing this for years and years;
- It would get a following;
- It would genuinely pay the bills, and be a real job;
- I could sell it … like a legit company.
But here we are! A couple of years ago I had a developer tweak the site to include a counter on the sidebar that told readers (and much more to the point, me) what the post count was at. Before that, I’d look once in a while and see, “Oh, I just passed 6,500 posts!” Or whatever. Now I always know.
My vague idea was that when I got to 10,000, I’d wind it down. BUT … I’m still happy, healthy and interested, so I’m sticking with it a bit longer. I don’t think I’ll get to 20,000 though. ;-]
Thanks to all those who make Sixteen:Nine a reading habit, and to all the companies through the years that have been supporters – most notably Screenfeed, which has advertised on Sixteen:Nine and sponsored the podcast since the Cretaceous Period. And thanks, as well, to Sixteen:Nine’s backers and good new friends – Spectrio.
Now back to work … ISE is coming up very soon!
Congratulations, Dave! You are an invaluable source of news, insight, and a healthy dose of snark. Thanks for being a bright light in this industry!
Thanks Jackie. Great to see you at DSE!
Thanks for creating a storyline for this little industry of ours Dave. It’s been fun to see the blog/podcast grow along with the industry.
We’ve all grown up a bit and the industry is a bit like a kid gone off to college as it spreads into other industries and we become a little less of a consolidated group of professionals.
Your blog and DSF are something providing a sense of togetherness.
Thanks Jeremy … your support was and is a big reason why I could keep on doing this thing all these years!
For many, many years, I enjoyed your comments during our small industry gatherings. With your Blog, you are a true source of information that decipher through all of the PR hype and gave us readers real insight. Thank you Dave!