New Deal Gets Cineplex Digital Media Dominant DOOH Footprint In Canada’s Largest Malls

January 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Toronto-based Cineplex Digital Media has bulked up its digital advertising footprint in Canada’s largest shopping malls with a deal that has them selling and managing screens in nine of the 10 biggest shopping centers n the country, and a total of 89 malls.

The expansion comes via a newly announced deal that sees CDM, a division of Canada’s dominant cinema chain, operating and selling digital and static media, and sponsorships, across the retail estate of Cadillac Fairview.

CDM, says PR, will operate a network of 200 digital displays in 18 Cadillac Fairview shopping centres, including landmark destinations such as CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver, CF Chinook Centre in Alberta, CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa, and CF Carrefour Laval in Quebec.

CDM will provide Cadillac Fairview with innovative digital signage network solutions by leveraging its expertise in creative, experience design, data and analytics.

CDM’s industry leading approach will enable Cadillac Fairview to maximize media revenues, enhance shopping experiences with digital solutions and harness the power of data to understand and influence the consumer journey.

“We have a long-standing history with Cadillac Fairview as many Cineplex theatres are part of their key Canadian shopping centres. As their trusted digital signage and media partner, with exclusivity to sell advertising in common spaces within CF’s malls, we will further support their goal of delivering world-class customer experiences with our innovative, data-led out of home solutions. The addition of Cadillac Fairview’s high-quality network of shopping centres will accelerate growth in our in-mall digital media network,” says Fab Stanghieri, EVP and Managing Director of Media, Cineplex.

“As we continue to invest in first class media assets across the country, we are thrilled to expand our partnership with Cineplex as our Digital Sign and Media provider,” adds Jason Anderson, SVP of Brand & Marketing, Cadillac Fairview. “Our partnership with CDM is an important step in achieving our goal of building the most sought-after digital media network in Canada.”

CDM already has, unless something has changed recently, the media sales business for several other big commercial property groups that have retail in their portfolios, including Oxford Properties, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Park Royal Mall and Morguard. Based on earlier press reports, the overall screen network count would be north of 600.