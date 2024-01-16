Alfalite Bundles Digital Art Library, Media Player Into New AlfaArt Turnkey Video Wall Solution

January 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

One of the ongoing challenges of selling big LED video displays into corporate and private spaces is coming up with a plan that not only factors in the cost and integration challenges of the physical screen, but also what’s going to be on it.

The Spanish firm Alfalite, which bills itself as the only European manufacturer of LED screens, thinks at least one solution is bundling in digital art as part of a turnkey solution for large format LED display projects.

The company has launched AlfaArt, with the visual component coming through a partnership with “visionary digital artist César Yagüe.”

AlfaArt, which aims to redefine the concept of luxury through digital art, is designed for large corporations, hotels, high-end leisure and entertainment venues, galleries, luxury homes, and recreational boats. It’s the preferred choice for VIPs who desire to own unique digital artwork, made possible through NFT technology. Additionally, it’s perfectly suited for visionary interior designers and architects committed to crafting and reimagining spaces with innovative, exclusive, and transformative design elements.

The new solution, which will be showcased on the Alfalite stand at ISE 2024, emerges from a unique collaboration between the innovative spirit of Alfalite and the creative genius of Spaniard César Yagüe, turning every screen into a digital work of art and invoking a deeper connection with our environment.

“At Alfalite we are dedicated to constant innovation, so we are delighted to offer alongside César Yagüe an unprecedented artistic experience integrating the best digital art and the latest LED display technology,” says Luis Garrido, executive director of the Spanish manufacturer.

“We fill an unmet need in the marketplace, providing simplicity and perfection beyond what any traditional art gallery or platform can provide. The opportunity lies in capturing the imagination of those looking to redesign their space with an avant-garde spirit and exquisite aesthetic, making it possible with a simple and complete solution.”

“AlfaArt is not just a work of art or a technological product; it is a holistic solution that transforms spaces into sanctuaries of calm and beauty,” adds Yagüe. “Each acquisition is a commitment to excellence, a testament to vision and a legacy of good taste.”

The turnkey solution includes a dedicated media player tuned to these kinds of big, high-rez canvases.

With exclusive access to a diverse digital art gallery, customers can select pieces that resonate with their aesthetic vision and the mood they wish to create. In addition, each AlfaArt artwork comes with a certificate of authenticity, guaranteeing its provenance and exclusivity.

The specialist installation team offers a comprehensive ‘White Glove’ service that ensures that every AlfaArt is installed with the utmost care and professionalism. This service extends from initial planning to final execution anywhere in the world.

Alfalite’s main office is near Seville, down at the southern end of Spain, near Gibraltar. I’m not sure about the assertion by the company that it is the only LED manufacturer in Europe, as there are a bunch of companies based in the region, going all the way back to one of the early companies in LED, Belgium’s Barco. Whatever the case, the big driver to made or assembled in Europe is local/regional support contacts, versus just sales people and everything else being somewhere, many time zones away, in China

It’s hard to keep track of all this stuff, but I have seen a few partnerships over the last two or three years with companies like Blackdove and Loupe Art that have curated digital art libraries. Blackdove even has a subscription tuned to LED walls. But I’m not sure I have seen an arrangement built around a specific artist.