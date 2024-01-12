Big Electronic Shelf Label Vendor SES-imagotag Rebrands As VusionGroup Ahead Of NRF

January 12, 2024 by Dave Haynes

One of the better-known names in the electronic shelf labels market will have to do some work on building back awareness after announcing a re-brand, with SES-imagotag changing its handle to VusionGroup.

The new brand rolls the ESL side of the French company’s business in with a broader solution called Vusion.

From PR:

SES-imagotag will become the main ESL product division name under the new Group, active alongside its other brands and solutions:

VusionCloud, offering cloud computing capabilities;

Captana, specialising in computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms;

Memory, covering data analytics;

the Engage division for retail media and in-store advertising;

and PDidigital, which will provide logistics and industrial solutions.

The six families of solutions can harness the full potential of technology trends and segments, such as the internet of things (IoT), cloud, data, and AI automation technologies, all of which are placed at the service of retailers seeking to modernise and digitise their commercial operations.

Commenting on the rebrand Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of VusionGroup, says: “Our Group has evolved significantly in recent years, moving from a pioneer and leader in ESLs to a diversified Group offering a wide range of solutions for the digitalisation of commerce. Our flagship product – the ESL – is reaching a phase of massive adoption and is becoming a mainstream technology.”

“We are now positioning ourselves [for growth] in new related, high-potential markets, which will expand the digital transformation of commerce through computer vision, sensors, data, and AI. VusionGroup is already a leader in these areas.”

“Our portfolio of solutions is bolstered by the Vusion software platform,” continues Gadou, “so the Group’s new name emerges organically to embody the company’s new direction. Our mission remains the digitalisation of physical commerce, but our scope now encompasses a broader range of solutions to accomplish our objectives.”

I did not know this, but the company is majority-owned by Chinese display technology giant BOE.

Vusion is at NRF next week.