Video: Highlight Reel Of Samsung’s CES Booth, Including That Transparent MicroLED

January 11, 2024 by Dave Haynes

You can get a better look at at what’s arguably the most pro AV-relevant new tech at Samsung’s CES stand in this video, and with it some big hints about what the Korean giant will have at its big ISE stand at the end of the month.

There are a few seconds and different angles showing the transparent microLED glass product.

Also interesting to me is some video footage of AI-based visual enhancements. Plus there’s the gimmick product that big vendors tend to have to generate media buzz at CES – in this case Ballie, a little R2D2-like robot with a projector built-in.

Here’s the video: