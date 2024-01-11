Nsign.TV To Show Off New IoT Module At ISE Stand

January 11, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Getting to Integrated Systems Europe at the end of the month will be particularly easy for Nsign.TV, since Barcelona is already home to the CMS softare and solutions firm.

The company will be showing off a new IoT module for its platform. It works with technologies such as facial recognition cameras, NFC, RFID, QR codes, contactless sensors and voice recognition systems, allowing screen operators to display interactive, real-time information. The module also works with computer vision for audience measurement and characterization.

Nsign.TV is also touting a new business intelligence module that converts data from various sources into dashboards, and also generates HTML5 applets.

Nsign.TV will be at stand 6H680 at ISE.