Dise Releases Nex-Gen Digital Signage Playout Ahead Of ISE 2024

January 11, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Sweden-based Dise, heavily focused on retail experience management, has announced its “next-generation” playout engine ahead of Integrated Systems Europe, with foundational technology built on HTML5 and offering cross-platform functionality for a variety of devices.

“We are very proud to finally be able to show what our next generation playout engine can do,” says Daniel Bloch, CPO of Dise. “After more than a year of development, we have exceeded our high expectations for performance and capabilities. At the same time, we can now finally have cross-platform support with the same key features and compatibility on SOC devices and external media players. This makes more projects affordable and generates better ROI for our partners and customers.”

Among the key enhancements:

very fast frame rates;

expanded device management and watchdogs with alarm functions for integrators;

triggers, local dynamic data sources, and third-party integrations;

extensive web formats and technologies, including HTML5/CSS, WebM and Websockets, as well as Javascript libraries and animation platforms;

An open API.

Dise notes it already has a big user-partner with the new play-out engine – the Dutch Solutions provider First Impression.

Dise already has some 70,000 active SaaS licenses using the existing software, and it will continue to be available to existing partners for some time. Dise is at stand 6H300 at ISE.

Dise is also a sponsor of the upcoming (and very sold out, sorry) Sixteen:Nine Mixer at ISE. I did a podcast recently with Sebastian Kryh: