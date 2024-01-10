Mvix Joins Growing List of Software Firms Attaining High-Level Security Certifications

January 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes

It seems like high-level security certification is starting to become a baseline requirement – as is pretty much the case with credible device management – for CMS software companies, with another company announcing it has done the substantial work to get ISO 27001 and SOC2 certifications.

Mvix, based in the Washington, DC area, says attaining the highest level of information security, regulatory compliance, and reinforce its commitment to protecting client data and privacy.

“Obtaining these security certifications is a significant milestone for our company,” says Mike Kilian, EVP of Mvix. “It highlights our relentless dedication to maintaining the utmost security for our clients’ data and underscores our dedication to meeting and exceeding industry standards.”

Mvix’s robust security measures, says PR, include regular risk assessments, strict access controls, data encryption protocols, and continuous monitoring to detect and respond to potential security incidents promptly. For digital signage clients, such as banks, government agencies, or healthcare providers, strict data handling requirements are paramount as digital signage will be integrated into their network and proprietary communications workflows.