LED Mainstreamed: Chicago Cocktail Lounge Uses Fine Pitch Video Wall To Drive Experience

January 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes

New and different evidence of how LED is mainstreaming as a display and experiential option – a cocktail lounge in Chicago with a fine pitch LED video wall.

It is for a bar called Valedor and involves four 55-inch LED cabinets tiled together – four wide and two high – to create the video wall, spanning five metres across the wall behind the bar counter.

The LED is 1.26mm pitch, and was put in by a UK/US solutions provider called LamasaTech. I was not familiar with the company, but am told it has been in the market for 14 years, and it manufactures the LEDs, including the 1.2mm here and 1.89mm.

It looks great, and it is nice to see a bar that has raised the game on experience and ambience beyond sports channels or streaming ambient content.