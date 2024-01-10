Apparel Retailer Uses Big LED Header As Product-Explainer In LA Flagship

January 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Big screens in fashion retail is nothing new, but I like how the body-positivity retailer Good American has worked a big LED header into the overall store design for a flagship store at the Westfield Century City Mall in LA.

The store – opened last summer – has a custom 31.5-feet-wide LED ribbon that runs across the top of the store wall, showing dynamic visual merchandising content about the cut, wash and level of stretch for jeans sold in the store.

The store uses Samsung LED product, and also has big LEDs in the windows left and right of the entry, a big 85-inch LCD by the fitting room and a 32inch touch display at the checkout area, for endless aisle and a “find your fit” feature.

Lots of larger footprint retail use these big printed graphic headers on the wall space over fixtures, and it is interesting to see this done instead with changeable digital displays.

The store uses MagicINFO for management software.